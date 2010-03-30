Report: New iPhone to be on non-AT&T networks

VIA: CNN.COM

Apple plans to release a new iPhone this year that could operate using Verizon, Sprint and some smaller carriers, according to a Wall Street Journal report Tuesday.

The move, if it happens, would be a big shift from the current iPhone, which only works in the U.S. with AT&T – a sore point for some users.

The paper cited “people briefed by the company.” Spokespeople for Apple, Verizon and Vodaphone Group, an international carrier, refused to comment, according to the Journal.

An AT&T spokesman said there has been lots of incorrect speculation about an iPhone that runs CDMA, a wireless network used by Verizon, Sprint and others.

“We haven’t seen one yet and only Apple knows when that might occur,” the spokesman told the paper.

Apple did not immediately return a message from CNN.com Tuesday seeking comment.

MORE

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: