Construction worker accidentally started Chatham County courthouse fire

A construction worker using a soldering iron to repair gutters accidentally started the Chatham County courthouse fire, Chatham County Fire Marshal Thomas Bender said Tuesday.

On Thursday evening, a fire ravaged the courthouse at 12 East St. in Pittsboro. The courthouse’s clock tower fell and the upper floor collapsed.

The fire started in the soffit area of the roof and quickly spread to the clock tower and east side of the roof, Bender said.

