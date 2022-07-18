LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In the Hot Spot, Da Brat shares stories from two different legends. Ice Cube talks about a movie role that he declined but ended up regretting later. Jay-Z also shares an insight into his creative genius when it comes to his music. As a guest on Kevin Hart’s ‘Heart To Hart’, Jay-Z talked about what it takes to get a verse out of him these days. He also shocked fans by saying that he doesn’t charge for a verse.

Hot Spot: Jay-Z Says He Doesn’t Charge For Features Anymore [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com