Check Out “Girls Belong In Tech” Virtual Summer Camp

Girls Belong in Tech hosts an annual Summer Camp for middle- and high-school girls, where they can interact with women in technology careers, explore possibilities for their own future, and have fun!

For 2022, our Summer Camp is virtual.

Thank you for your intrest in attending the 2022 Girls Belong in Tech virtual summer camp! We have some really fun events planned such as games with prizes, a presentation on careers and a group discussion with female executives in Lenovo. The event will be completely free and all high/middle school girls are welcome to join in! If you are intrested please fill out the google form linked below and we will reach out soon with a zoom meeting link! If you have any questions in the meantime please reach out to azendejas@lenovo.com or pmylar@lenovo.com.

