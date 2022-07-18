LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Known for keeping her eyes covered, every now and then musical genius H.E.R. allows us to see what’s behind her shades. The singer posted a photo to her Instagram account, debuting a short, shoulder-length haircut, with her bangs perfectly feathered over her left eye.

The Grammy-Award-winning artist looked straight out of the 90s with her layered hairstyle and plaid dress. Her makeup matched the vibe of the look with a natural mauve lipstick partnered with a chocolate liner and perfectly winged eyeliner.

H.E.R. is known for making subtle flexes when fashion is concerned. Her style includes oversized, comfortable garments, and if you’re paying close attention, you’ll notice lots of her ensembles are influenced by other musical legends.

Her 2022 Grammy Awards look was inspired by the great Aretha Franklin. The singer donned a Peter Dundas jumpsuit that resembled a pice Franklin wore during a performance.

During the 2021 Oscars, H.E.R. paid homage to another legend. Draped in a purple custom jumpsuit also by Peter Dundas, the singer honored Prince. In an Instagram post she wrote,

“THE INFLUENCER AND THE INFLUENCED

I’ve had this picture of him saved for so many years… it was destined for this moment. Thank you Prince @therealwourivice @peter_dundas @dundasworld the lyrics were on the cape. Thank you so much team #OSCARS”

Our girl serves looks on a platter, and this hair cut is a prime example. What do you think? Do you love H.E.R.’s latest hairstyle?

H.E.R. Removes Her Shades And Reveals A New Shoulder-Length Bob was originally published on hellobeautiful.com