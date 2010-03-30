Obama Holds White House Passover Seder

0 reads Leave a comment
WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama marked the start of Passover with a private Seder in the executive mansion.
Obama and first lady Michelle Obama invited friends and White House aides to mark the Jewish holiday with a meal on Monday. The Obama aides started the tradition during 2008 primary campaign; Obama made a surprise stop to meet with staffers who were sharing an impromptu meal in a hotel basement.
The event continued last year at the White House with a small group of aides and advisers.
