Lamar Odom Agrees To Celeb Boxing Match With “Fake Drake”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The saga of “Fake Drake” has reached levels of pure comedy ever since the viral celebrity impersonator first went public last November to admit that he receives thousands of dollars to make appearances as the real-life Take Care hitmaker.

After word got out that Drake himself isn’t too fond of having a doppelgänger out there making a living off his name and likeness, “Frake” as some now call him decided to challenge his muse to a celebrity boxing match with a promise to drop the 6 God act if he loses.

Although Fake Drake has yet to get confirmed for a face-off with the man he carbon copied, another celebrity has stepped up to defend his friend against anything further swagger-jacking — Lamar Odom!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR

“I hear this news that this fake lookalike want to fight my man Drake,” Odom said in his video announcement to confirm the boxing match (seen above), further adding, “But my man don’t really get his hands dirty. So what I’m gon’ do [is] I’m gonna step in the way and I’m gonna take that fight.” Damon Feldman of Celeb Boxing told TMZ that the fight has been confirmed for October 15, although it’s still being determined whether they’ll battle it out in Atlantic City or Miami.

Odom is no stranger to the world of celeb boxing, having squared up against Ojani Noa, infamous ex-husband of Jennifer Lopez, and troubled ’00s pop star Aaron Carter. The former NBA star won in both fights and seems to be looking forward to maintaining his undefeated record.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Although Frake has quite the competitor to go up against — Lamar is 6’10, fam! — it doesn’t look like he’s backing down anytime soon.

Peep his training video below, and we’ll keep you updated on this soon-to-be-entertaining matchup:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Lamar Odom Agrees To Celeb Boxing Match With “Fake Drake” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com