Monkeypox Cases Confirmed in Durham, Wake Counties

The first case of Monkeypox is now confirmed in Durham County, after Wake County confirmed its first case last week.

The Durham County Health Department confirmed the case Tuesday (July 12), according to WRAL. The person is currently isolated, and close contacts have been notified. This comes one week after the first case in Wake County was confirmed on July 6. To date, there are almost 900 confirmed cases nationwide, although officials believe many more are unreported.

Durham County will be offering Monkeypox vaccines to eligible individuals, including those who have been in close contact with someone recently infected. Eligible individuals can call the Durham health department at 919-560-9217 to request a vaccine.

Symptoms of Monkeypox

Monkeypox is a rare, but potentially serious viral disease that typically lasts 2-4 weeks. Those who may have been in contact with someone who has Monkeypox must look out for the following symptoms: