Sandra Douglas Morgan Hired as NFL’s First Black Woman at Team President

Sandra Douglas Morgan has just made NFL history, as the Las Vegas Raiders have announced her as the league’s first Black female president.

It’s no secret that the major professional sports leagues in America have struggled with diversity in the higher ranks. To date, there have been just three Black team presidents. She’s also just the third woman to serve in such a role.

Morgan is no stranger to knocking down glass ceilings. From 2019-2021 she was a chairwoman on the Nevada Gaming Control Board, where she was the first Black woman to hold that title as well.

Morgan joins the Raiders as their third team president in the last year. Interim president Dan Ventrelle was fired last May and the position has been vacant ever since.

“I am thrilled to join you as we embark on one of the most exciting times in the history of our organization,” Morgan stated in a letter to her staff earlier today.

The Raiders are expected to announce Morgan in a press conference today at 4 pm eastern.

You can find more details for this story [here].

