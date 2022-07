LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Gospel powerhouse and Get Up! Mornings host Erica Campbell checks in during Melissa Wade’s “Light Lunch” on our sister station, The Light 103.9! She’s all about showing positivity, even in the wake of obstacles that we face. And, of course, she’s excited about coming to Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena on July 30! Check out the full interview above!

#WEN2022: Erica Campbell Is Staying Positive With Melissa Wade was originally published on thelightnc.com