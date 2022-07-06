Viola Davis Is Ready For War In Trailer For ‘The Woman King,’ Based On True Story Of Dahomey Female Warriors

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

If you thought the Dora Milaje were fierce, wait until you see the trailer for ‘The Woman King.’

Sony just dropped the trailer for The Woman King, which will arrive exclusively in movie theaters on September 16, 2022! The Woman King tells the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness, unlike anything the world has ever seen. Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar®-winner Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life.

Check out the trailer below:

Some things are definitely worth fighting for! And freedom is one of those things.

Did you see that cast? We’re shooketh! Viola Davis alongside The Underground Railroad star Thuso Mbedu, 007 herself, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim and John Boyega! “Harry Potter” should be excited to see Hero Fiennes Tiffin too.

The Woman King is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood with a story by Maria Bello and screenplay written by Dana Stevens and Gina Prince-Bythewood. Producers for the film include Cathy Schulman, Viola Davis, Julius Tennon and Maria Bello with Peter McAleese as Executive Producer.

This film is not yet rated by The Motion Picture Association. What rating do you think it will get? We are super excited for this one y’all. What say you?

