Melissa Wade from our sister station, The Light 103.9FM, checks in with David & Tamela Mann for a “Light Lunch” conversation! As you already know, they are coming through to Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena on July 30! Get your tickets right now at ticketmaster.com!

David & Tamela Mann Talk Women’s Empowerment 2022! was originally published on thelightnc.com