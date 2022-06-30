LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

With all this recent chatter over who can really sing and who cannot in R&B, this came right on time.

R&B icon Usher paid a visit to NPR Studios to bless our ears with the Tiny Desk Concert that we’ve literally been begging for. Thankfully, he did not disappoint by a long shot. Following a brief introduction to his band (including the added bonus of Vedo and Eric Bellinger on backing vocals), Usher glides and skates through a short set of his classics and fan favorites. The brief show closes out NPR’s celebration of Black Music Month, which also saw appearances from Monica, Denzel Curry, Maverick City Music, and more.

Personally, the concert was too short for our liking, but hey. Perhaps this will do until he releases his new song with City Girls this Friday (July 1).

Check out the full Tiny Desk Concert with Usher above!

SET LIST

“You Make Me Wanna…”

“Superstar”

“U Don’t Have to Call”

“Nice & Slow”

“Confessions Part II”

“My Way”

Usher Closes Out Black Music Month on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts was originally published on hiphopnc.com