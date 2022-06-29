LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s looking like Drake is not being nice to his fans lately! One of his fans was ignored by the rapper. The show discusses whether or not it’s okay if celebrities ignore their fans in public, especially women. Also Wendy Williams opened up in a TMZ interview about her podcast and her health conditions.

In Gary’s Tea today also, we’re celebrating Gary’s Birthday! Hear everything below!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: It’s Gary’s Birthday! + Why Is Drake Ignoring His Fans? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com