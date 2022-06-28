‘Producers: Making The Beat’ Panel at Radio One Presents The Music Meeting

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Want to learn the business behind being a producer and making the beat for some of your favorite songs?

Join us on Thursday, June 30th at 7pm/EST for our Producers Panel at The Music Meeting – a virtual discussion about the business behind the music presented by Radio One.

Get to know our panelist and moderator below who will provide valuable insight for free during this panel!

Aubrey “Boobie” Robinson is an Atlanta Based Music Producer who has contributed his talents to several hit records featuring artist’s such as Fetty Wap, Post Malone, Kevin Gates, Saweetie and Summer Walker. His versatility and adaptability in the industry has enabled him to successfully partner with Warner Music Publishing to further enhance the careers of all of the artists he chooses to collaborate with on their roster. Growing up in the church gave Boobie access to music in a way that allowed him to learn how to use notes to resonate with your heart and soul as well as your ears. When he is not enjoying time being present for his daughter, he is flying around the world to provide direction, sick melodies and sounds to all your favorite artists.

Hitmaking Producer of City Girls smash hit “Twerkulator” has constructed club-cracking anthems for Young Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Nicki Minaj, Yo Gotti and Young Dolph. His music became radio mainstays with two chart topping singles–“California” featuring Young Dolph, and T.I. and the RIAA Gold Certified Smash “On the Way” featuring DJ Luke Nasty. The most recent hit “Smile Bitch/Living My Best Life” by Lil Duval ft. Snoop Dogg and Ball Greezy. Which was also RIAA Gold Certified and #1 Billboard on Urban Radio For 6 Weeks, RnB Charts for 12 weeks and #4 Rhythmic radio. As of lately Mr. Hanky has added the role of A&R to some of today’s premiere artist. Such as 2Chainz, BRS Kash, Mulatto, Renni Rucci, Erica Banks and Queen Naija.

Hailing all the way from the humble streets of Portsmouth, VA for Cortè Ellis, the gift of music revealed itself almost as early as he was able to speak. His loving mother’s earliest memories of Cortè was as a young toddler and his attempts to sing Michael Jackson tunes at the top of his lungs. He was, after all, the son of two singers and the direct offspring of a family of renowned area musicians. By elementary school, Cortè was sharing his gift with all who crossed his path, thanks to his both involvement with his church choir and his participation in school plays. By junior high school, he was growing eager for more. Cortè personality made him a very popular student. He was recruited by four classmates to become one of the lead singers of their R&B group called New Image. Motivated by a desire to do more than sing cover tunes and songs already popularized by other artists, Cortè started writing original music for his young group. Thus began the symbiotic relationship between his aspirations as a singer and his career as a songwriter. Despite the lack of commitment from some of the other members of his group, Cortè soon realized that music offered him something he had searched for his whole life. Music gave him hope for a life away from the streets and the Academy Park housing park that he had always called home.

As the youngest of three boys, with three younger sisters behind him, he was constantly dreaming of a better life for his family. Like many youngsters of his generation, he was, of course, faced with the temptation of relying on the streets. Without other options he did in fact fall pray to the fast money that the street-life provided him. Seeing so many of his peers ending up dead or in jail, he swiftly learned from the errors of others that this path would eventually offer more more peril than prosperity. Blessed with an undeniable talent, Cortè found many in his community willing to support his desire to succeed in music. By the time he graduated high school and was ready to kick start his career, he lost his most adamant supporter to prison. Stunned, hurt, and confused Cortè sought peace with bible passages that spoke to his heart. He found solace in the understanding that when one door closes, another is bound to open. Only days later, a talent competition at a local nightclub turned into Cortè first taste of possible regional exposure. After catching the eye and earning the tutelage of the club’s owner, Monty Marshall, he recorded his first independent album, even garnering local radio airplay with the song “Independent Woman.” His growing reputation led to an apprenticeship of sorts with producer Will Skillz, who would teach Cortè the art of creating and crafting a complete song. That relationship would become the foundation of his successful partnership with New Jersey-based production duo the Soul Diggaz. Since their first major label placement with the song “Penny Candy,” for RCA recording group Strong, the trio has enjoyed continuous success. Despite the ups-and-downs of the recording industry, their incredible talent and impeccably maintained relationships provided Cortè the platform to grow from and work with R&B heavyweights like Beyonce, Monica, Fantasia and Tweet, with Cortè crafting the melodies and lyrics, while the Soul Diggaz created the beats. The sweet taste of success left Cortè wanting even more and sparked the flames of him wanting his very own imprint and roster of artist to develop. His career as a songwriter skyrocketed and allowed him the opportunity to learn from some of the biggest and best names in the music game.

After writing and collaborating with iconic level artist for nearly a decade, Cortè Ellis is finally ready and perfectly positioned to debut his own record label imprint Akademy Records, named for the housing project he worked tirelessly to escape from. Together with his partner business magnate Tom Morris, Cortè plans to cultivate artist who share his love for timeless music. While he is excited to finally have the opportunity to be the conduit that will bring new and promising talent to the world, he realizes what his previous successes will mean to his future as a Record Mogul. He has already learned how to connect with his audience verbally. His many travels and life experiences also allow Cortè to bring a different yet global perspective to the entertainment arena. As a self-professed Street Gentleman, and constant student of life, he learned all of the rules of the game from fellow iconic Virginia talents as Teddy Riley and Missy Elliott. He learned the art of telling a story through lyric and melody from the great Clive Davis. He picked up the skill of offering fans relate-able, catchy tunes from Diddy. He learned from singer/songwriter, and new American Idol judge, Kara DioGuardi, the idiosyncrasies of Pop music. All of which now united under the gift Cortè Ellis has spent a lifetime developing. Academy park was Cortè foundation and now Akademy Records will be the foundation for music’s future stars. Akademy Records promises a legion of current and future music fans emotional connects, timeless experiences, and the audible soundtracks to their lives. Let’s all welcome professor Cortè. Class is in session!

Warryn Campbell is a music visionary, executive and leading producer of R&B, gospel and hip-hop music. Campbell’s mastery to create chart-topping hits across a multitude of genres has made him critically acclaimed as one of the most prolific record producers of our time. Campbell’s Grammy award-winning body of work includes projects with global icons from Mary Mary, Kanye West, Yolanda Adams to Jennifer Hudson, Stevie Wonder and MC Lyte. With a natural ear and profound passion for musicianship and composition, Campbell became a virtuoso on the drums, bass, guitar and keys by the age of 15. Among his numerous creative pursuits, Campbell also plays bass guitar in the gospel group The Soul Seekers. Prior to starting My Block, Inc., his business repertoire includes serving as Vice President of A&R for Elektra Records. Campbell is the Pastor of California Worship Center in North Hollywood, CA. He is the proud husband of Erica Campbell for 20 years and father to their three children – Krista, Warryn III and Zaya. Connect with him on social media: @warryncampbell.

Yung Lan has worked with the likes of Fetty Wap, Blac Youngsta, Lil Wayne and many more. Inspired by Kanye West and fellow Virginia natives, Pharrell Williams & Timberland, Yung Lan had a passion for producing beats and rapping over them himself. In 2011, he started pursuing music full-time. In 2015, he produced mega-star Fetty Wap’s 2x Platinum hit “RGF Island” which caught the ear of industry heavyweight Jon Platt. This led to Yung Lan inking a publishing deal with Warner Chappell the same year. Throughout the years, his melodic yet open take on production has been sought after by A&Rs and musicians globally. Throughout his career, he’s released chart-topping hits like Blac Youngsta’s “Booty”, Roddy Rich’s “Bacc Seat” and Lil Uzi Vert’s “That Way”, all attributing to his extensive production catalogue. In 2019, Yung Lan opened Defiant Recording Studios in Richmond, VA. As he continues to flourish as a music mogul and entrepreneur, he aims to develop emerging producers and artists into bonafide superstars.

He was called the “Hot Boy” but that title did not tell the real story. His accolades include: · Being named East Coast DJ of the Year at the Mix Show Power Summit · Voted DC’s most popular DJ, Best Radio & Club DJ for 6 consecutive years · Named both Global Spin Award’s Break Through DJ & National Club DJ of the Year · Source Magazine list him in the Power 30 DJs for the last 3 years and one of the Top 10 DJs in Country · DJ for the nationally syndicated Russ Parr Morning Show · DJ for the BET 106 & Park TV Show · 93.9 WKYS (DC) & 92Q (Baltimore) Radio Personality, DJ, & Host of The Quicksilva Show · Personal DJ for NFL legend Ray Lewis Quicksilva is the host of a syndicated show called, “The QuickSilva Show” heard weekdays 3-7 PM on both 92.3 FM in Baltimore & 93.9 FM in DC. Quick is the owner of Baltimore’s Premier Nightclub, Club DownTown Bmore (416 E. Baltimore St.). When he’s not working with his radio show or club, Quick spends his time as a motivational speaker and community volunteer. A small powerhouse of multi-faceted talent and a natural-born star!

Watch The Music Meeting live on BlackAmericaWeb.com June 30, 2022 at 7pm EST!

Additional Panels:

