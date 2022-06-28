LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

No cap.

We all know that gas prices have been through the roof for several consecutive months. With no apparent end in sight, one company has taken it upon itself to lessen the pain at the pump.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

That company is Sheetz, and depending on what type of gas you need, you could be saving more than a buck fifty the next time you fill-up.

From now through the 4th of July, select Sheetz gas stations and convenience stores will offer gas prices as low as $3.49 per gallon for E85 (with ethanol), and $3.99 per gallon for unleaded (but only on the 88 version). It’s important to note that not all Sheetz fill-in stations offer these types of gas.

With more than 40 million drivers expected to hit the road this holiday weekend, these ‘low’ gas prices may be just the break you need.

So tell a friend to tell a friend! Sheetz gas stations can be found in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina and Maryland.

To find the Sheetz nearest you, click here.

The Latest:

Here’s Where You Can Get Gas For $3.49 Through The Fourth of July

Virtual Vibe: India Shawn Live Performance [WATCH]

Report: 46 People Found Dead Inside Tractor-Trailer In Texas

I Hate The Homies Podcast ‘Don’t Nobody Wanna Go To Detroit’ | Episode 6

Ali Alexander Plays To His Dwindling Base After January 6 Committee Cooperation Confirmed

Brittney Griner Gets Six Month Extension On Russia Detainment

Stacey Abrams Lays Out Her Plan As Future Governor To Restore Roe V. Wade

Gary’s Tea: Nene Leakes Speaks Out About Being Sued By Her Boyfriend’s Wife! [WATCH]

Hot Spot: Here’s What Happened At The 2022 BET Awards [WATCH]

Black Senate Candidate Punched By Her White GOP Opponent At Abortion Protest

Here’s Where You Can Get Gas For $3.49 Through The Fourth of July was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com