LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A 36-year-old man in Atlanta is under arrest for allegedly killing an employee and shooting another. His reason? According to police, he was upset that there was too much mayonnaise on his sandwich.

Yep. You read that correctly.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

This tragic and senseless event happened at a Circle K gas station.

The suspect’s name has not been released. Reportedly, after an argument over the overused condiment, the man opened fire. A 26-year-old female employee is dead, while her 24-year-old co-worker is in the hospital with a gunshot injury. Police say that her 5-year-old daughter was also in the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

We’ll have more details on this story as they emerge.

The Latest:

Hot Spot: Here’s What Happened At The 2022 BET Awards [WATCH]

Black Senate Candidate Punched By Her White GOP Opponent At Abortion Protest

Subway Customer Shoots and Kills Worker Over ‘Too Much Mayo’

Memorable BET Award Moments We’re Still Talking About

June 27 is National HIV Testing Day!

With Abortion Rights Under Attack, Time To Rewatch Netflix Docuseries ‘Amend: The Fight For America’

FBI Seizes Basquiat Paintings From Orlando Museum Over Authenticity Concerns

Off-Duty Rhode Island Cop Caught On Video Attacking Black State Senate Candidate

Lala Anthony Celebrates Her Birthday With A Stunning IG Photoshoot

Summer Walker Reveals She’s Pregnant With Second Child

Subway Customer Shoots and Kills Worker Over ‘Too Much Mayo’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com