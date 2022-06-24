LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Last night’s Verzuz went down in history as a very messy event. From Ray J’s off-key singing, Mario’s trash talk, and watermelon eating on stage. Gary is calling out Omarion and his brother O’Ryan for bringing large watermelon slices out on stage and eating them in a sexual manner. His argument is that watermelon and black people don’t have a positive connotation historically but Eva back’s up the R&B singer.

Watch the video below and listen to Gary’s Tea on the watermelon fiasco.

SEE VIDEO: Was Omarion’s Watermelon Eating At Verzuz Sexy Or Cringe? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com