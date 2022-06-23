LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Internet went crazy early today when fans mistook popular content creator Candice Craig for Toni Braxton, and we can’t stop laughing!

Candice, who is known for her viral dance videos, shared a video of herself donning a white onesie, long dark hair, and minimal jewelry as she hit her best dance moves to Beyoncé’s latest single, “Break My Soul.” After the video went viral, fans mistakenly thought that Candice Craig was Toni Braxton after a tweet calling Candice Toni, went viral.

“Not Toni Braxton enjoying and dancing to Break My Soul!” the tweet read. Check it out below.

After the tweet went viral, fans agreed, thinking that Candice indeed resembles the beautiful Toni Braxon in the now-viral video.

“Ummmm it’s def me,” Candice commented on the video.

While other Twitter users followed up with, “Girl that is Toni Braxton.” Check out the hilarious exchange below!

They’re both stunning, so we totally get the mix-up!

DON’T MISS…

Toni Braxton Launches Body Care Brand “Nude Sugar” For Women of Color

10 Times Toni Braxton Oozed Sex Appeal On The Red Carpet

Fans Mistake Content Creator Candice Craig For Toni Braxton In New Video To Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com