How And Where To Get Free Meals For Kids This Summer

With children out for the summer there are concerns of where some kids may get a regular meal when many families depend on meals at school.

There are many school districts that are providing free meals for those in need.

It’s summer time and a lot of kids are missing out on school lunches. You can text the word FOOD to 304-304 to find free summer meal locations near you. That works anywhere in our state.

source: WRAL.com

Wake County Public Schools

Meal recipients do not need to be enrolled in WCPSS. Meals must be eaten on-site.

Historic Oakview County Park, 4028 Carya Drive, Raleigh: Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. until noon

Northern Regional Center, 350 East Holding Avenue, Wake Forest: Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Wendell Parks & Rec, 601 West Third Street, Wendell: Tuesdays 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Durham Public Schools

Meals served June 8-July 31. All children in Durham County up to age 18 are eligible.

Mondays and Thursdays, 11 a.m – 12:30 p.m.

Bethesda Elementary, 2009 S. Miami Blvd.

Eno Valley Elementary, 117 Milton Road

Githens Middle, 4800 Old Chapel Hill Road

N. Harris Elementary, 1520 Cooper St.

Hillside High, 3727 Fayetteville St.

Parkwood Elementary, 5207 Revere Road

Sandy Ridge Elementary, 1417 Old Oxford Hwy.

Mondays and Thursdays, Noon – 1:30 p.m.

Burton Elementary, 1500 Mathison St.

Lakeview School, 3507 Dearborn Drive

Shepard Middle, 2401 Dakota St.

Southern School of Energy and Sustainability, 800 Clayton Road

Southwest Elementary, 2320 Cook Road

Tuesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Brogden Middle, 1001 Leon St.

Eastway Elementary, 610 Alston Ave.

Glenn Elementary, 2415 E. Geer St.

Holt Elementary, 4019 Holt School Rd.

E. Smith Elementary, 2410 E. Main St.

C. Spaulding Elementary, 1531 S. Roxboro St.

Tuesdays and Fridays, Noon – 1:30 p.m.

Club Blvd. Elementary, 400 W. Club Blvd.

Hillandale Elementary, 2730 Hillandale Rd.

Holton Career & Resource Center, 401 N. Driver St.

KIPP Durham, 1107 Holloway St.

Maureen Joy Charter School, 107 S. Driver St.

Lakewood Middle, 2119 Chapel Hill Rd.

Orange County Schools

Meals are available for all children ages 0-18 until July 30, except the week of July 5-9. One hot lunch and one breakfast can be picked up from the following sites from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Gravelly Hill Middle

Grady A. Brown Elementary

New Hope Elementary

Pathways Elementary

Beginning July 12, meal pick-up will also be available at Efland-Cheeks Community Center.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools

Summer meals begin June 21 for children and teenagers 18 and younger. Meals must be eaten on-site.

Locations are open Monday-Thursday. On Thursday, students can pick up a meal to take home for Friday.

Northside Elementary School, 350 Caldwell St., 11 a.m.-1p.m.

Airport Gardens, 859 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.,10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

Dobbins Hill, 1749 Dobbins Dr., 10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

Eastwood Apartments, 100 Billie Holiday Ct., 10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

Pritchard Ave, 722 Pritchard Ave. Ext., 10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

180 West CH Club, Intersection of Tar Hill Drive and BPW Club Rd., 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Craig/Gomains, 605 Gomains Ave., 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Colony Woods, 1700 Jackie Robinson St., 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Pinegate Apartments, 100 Pinegate Cir., 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Ridgefield Apartments, 398 South Estes Dr., 11:30 a.m. -12:15 p.m.

Cumberland County Schools

Anyone aged 18 or younger may receive a free meal through July 28. Meals must be eaten on-site. For more information, call 910-678-2502.

Lunch is available Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., on a first come first serve basis at the following locations.

College Lakes Elementary, 4963 Rosehill Rd, Fayetteville

Lake Rim Elementary, 1455 Hoke Loop Rd, Fayetteville

Margaret Willis Elementary, 1412 Belvedere Ave., Fayetteville

Ponderosa Elementary, 311 Bonanza Dr, Fayetteville

Rockfish Elementary, 5763 Rockfish Rd, Hope Mills

Sherwood Park Elementary, 2115 Hope Mills Rd, Fayetteville

Sunnyside Elementary, 3876 Sunnyside School Rd, Fayetteville

Walker Spivey Elementary, 500 Fisher St, Fayetteville

Children ages 18 years and younger can receive a free lunch at the following recreation centers Monday – Thursday between approximately 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. when ordered in advance. To order, parents call 910-678-2502 by 9 a.m. daily and provide their name, the number of children, and which recreation center they will be visiting.

Cliffdale Recreation Center

E. Miller Recreation Center

Eastover-Central Recreation Center

JD Pone Recreation Center (Gray’s Creek)

Kiwanis Recreation Center

Massey Hill Recreation Center

Pine Forest Recreation Center

Smith Recreation Center

Spring Lake Recreation Center

Stedman Recreation Center

Stoney Point Recreation Center

A summer meals bus will be stop at two locations in Spring Lake to serve free meals to children 18 years and younger.

11:00 – 11:45 a.m. Monday-Thursday

Spring Lake Library – 101 Laketree Blvd.

12:00 – 12:45 p.m. Monday-Thursday

Spring Lake Fire Station #11 – 2355 Lillington Hwy

How And Where To Get Free Meals For Kids This Summer was originally published on thelightnc.com