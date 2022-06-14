Local
HomeLocal

Juneteenth At The North Carolina Museum of History

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

In a new interview, Melissa Wade chats with Earl Ijames, African American History Curator at the North Carolina Museum of History, about some upcoming events to commemorate Juneteenth!

Details below:

The Community Class Series: North Carolina Revolutionaries and Freedom Seekers, Virtual

Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 7 p.m. via ZoomGov

Celebrate Juneteenth at the Museum of History

Friday, June 17, 2022, 1–4 p.m

George H. White: Searching for Freedom Film Screening at the Museum

Friday, June 17, 2022, 7–9 p.m 

For more information, visit https://www.ncmuseumofhistory.org/events

Juneteenth At The North Carolina Museum of History  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Women's Empowerment Expo
Close