Hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew Gives A Step-By-Step Tutorial On Recreating Ariana DuBose’s Tony Awards Bob

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Last night, the stars gathered to celebrate the best in Broadway productions during the 2021–22 season at the 2022 Tony Awards. Held at Radio City Music Hall, the 75th annual show was hosted by award-winning actress and LGBTQIA+ activist Ariana DuBose.

DuBose’s hair was styled by celebrity hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew who used TRESemmé to create her 90s-inspired asymmetrical cut. The host hit the red carpet in a black sequins Hugo Boss dress, featuring a midsection cut-out and a high slit up one leg.

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

“Ariana’s Hugo Boss dress was giving classic glamor with a modern and sexy twist, so naturally I had to edge up her hair. I felt inspired by the dress to create a sleek and sexy hairstyle with a pop of color. I think her hairstyle complements the chic and classy nature of her dress really nicely!” Sturdivant-Drew said.

Get Ariana DuBose’s look

Thanks to Sturdivant-Drew, she’s giving us a rundown of how we can recreate DuBose’s look using a few items from TRESemmé.

“Post-wash, I used TRESemmé One Step Smooth Cream ($5.99) from roots to ends to give the hair a glossy shine, frizz control, softness, color vibrancy and heat protection. Next, I added in some blonde TSD Hair Extensions to add a pop of color in. I then sprayed TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Heat Protectant Spray ($5.99) throughout before I blew the hair straight using a dryer and comb attachment.

This smoothed the hair well before I used a flat iron to sleek it out even more. I then trimmed the ends to make it look nice and neat and finished the look off by spraying TRESemmé Total Volume Hair Spray ($5.99) all over to lock the style in for the night without sacrificing body, lift or volume. Finally, I used a small brush and TRESemmé TRES Two Extra Hold Gel ($5.99) to comb down the shorter hair on the back of the head to ensure there were no fly-aways,” she shared.

DON’T MISS…

Jennifer Hudson Reaches EGOT Status After 2022 Tony Award Win

According To These Celebrities, Hot Pink Is The Color Of The Season

Hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew Gives A Step-By-Step Tutorial On Recreating Ariana DuBose’s Tony Awards Bob was originally published on hellobeautiful.com