LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Russell Wilson showed us how he keeps his and Ciara’s love going strong when he surprised her with a bouquet of flowers and shared the adorable video on Instagram.

In the video shared to Instagram on Instagram on Friday, the Denver Broncos quarterback showed off the romantic gesture he displayed for his wife Ciara when he randomly showed up to an event Ciara was attending that night. When the shocked Ciara realized what was going on, she leaped into her hubby’s arms after he came up behind her and presented a giant bouquet of flowers.

“Oh My Goodness,” the R&B songstress said as she held onto her husband. “What the heck? What are you doing here? Oh my God. Babe. Oh my Goodness.” The couple then continued to hug and kiss each other before posing for a few pictures to capture the memorable moment. So sweet!

Russell later shared the video of the moment with his followers and took a subtle shot at the haters who’ve continuously called him a square, captioning the video, “Stay Squared Up my friends.”

Check it out below.

We love seeing Ciara get loved on out loud!

DON’T MISS…

Ciara Takes On The amfAR Gala In Cannes In A Hot Pink Dundas Dress

Ciara Shares BTS Moments From Her ‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Shoot

Stylish Couple Goals: 5 Times Russell And Ciara Slayed On Their Anniversary Vacation

Russell Wilson Proposes To Ciara Again, Asks For More Babies: ‘Just Give Me One More’

Russell Wilson Surprises Wife Ciara With Flowers While Sending A Message To The Haters was originally published on hellobeautiful.com