Calling all Teens!!!

You are invited to attend DCo Library’s annual Teen Lock-In @ Main Library! Join the Teen Team for an evening filled with food, fun, games, giveaways, and so much more!

Registration and signed permission forms are required to attend!

Questions? Contact your friendly Teen Librarian at any Durham County Library location!! More details here.

