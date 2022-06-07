WEN2022 Participant: Luenell

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Luenell is the “Original Bad Girl of Comedy.” She may be small in stature, but she more than makes up for it with her big personality, booming voice and infectious laughter. Born in Tollette, Arkansas and raised in Oakland, Calif. Luenell, has been thrilling audiences with her brand of comedy for more than 30 years. As the eighth child of eight children; any lack of attention she may have received growing up as the baby in the family, she now gets plenty of it from her exuberant fans around the country. Luenell is one of the most sought-after and in-demand female comics on the scene, currently headlining her own tour, titled “The Fresh Out of Favors Comedy Tour.”

With the touch of a remote control, her body of work in television and film can be found on network and cable television as well as popular streaming services. During the pandemic, fans could also tune into her popular YouTube show — that is, Hey Luenell — for comedic thoughts on her mind.

Luenell just wrapped up a nine-month tour with the King of Underground Comedy and Emmy-winning comic Katt Williams for his World War III Comedy Tour, currently streaming on Netflix. Luenell recently participated in the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival, which took place in May 2022 in Los Angeles.

Currently, Luenell appears in the first and second seasons of HBO’s award-winning show, “Hacks,” starring multiple- Emmy winner Jean Smart.” Plus, Luenell is featured in the docuseries “Phat Tuesdays,” on Amazon Prime Video, which celebrates “Phat Tuesdays” at The Comedy Store, the influential comedy showcase that helped launch the careers of some of the most famous Black comedians in the industry today.

Also, Luenell appears in two very popular Eddie Murphy movies! She is part of the all-star cast of the “Coming 2 America” sequel, starring Murphy and Arsenio Hall, streaming on Amazon Prime Video as well as the ensemble cast of “Dolemite Is My Name,” starring Murphy, currently streaming on Netflix. Prior to the pandemic, Luenell was gigging in Las Vegas! She had an extended run at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at The LINQ Promenade in Vegas. When Sin City opens back up, look for her to bring back some laughs to the strip.

Luenell’s latest comedy CD, “Luenell Live: I Only Drink at Work,” is available on digital platforms everywhere. For more about Luenell, visit http://www.HeyLuenell.com

