NBAFinals: Boston Celtics Score Big Road Win Against Golden State Warriors

The NBA Finals are underway and the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors concluded game one of the series. Boston snatched a road win against Golden State in what looks to be a long outing for both squads.

Boston Celtics Snatch Win One At Golden State

The Celtics were all but counted out after dialing in another tough third quarter getting outscored 38-24 with the Warriors coasting. However, the fourth quarter proved that Boston was just slow to get going as it outscored Golden State 40-16. Although Jayson Tatum had a tough shooting night, big man Al Horford flourished and lead all Celtics with 26 points. Jaylen Brown hauled 24, and Defensive Player of The Year Marcus Smart chimed in with 18. Tatum’s 12-point outing was backed by 13 assists and five boards. Derrick White also delivered big with 21 off the bench.

On the other side, Stephen Curry was the leading scorer for Golden State with 34 points, with Klay Thompson hauling in 15. Otto Porter Jr. came back and delivered 12 points off the bench, joining alongside the returning Andre Iguodala who delivered seven in the contest. Andrew Wiggins poured in 20, and Jordan Poole chipped in with nine. Foul calls were nearly identical and it appeared that the poor bench play of the Warriors coupled with muted offense in the final quarter sunk the game.

With the away team snatching Game 1, the series resumes on Sunday (June 5) at Golden State.

Photo: Getty

