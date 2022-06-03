LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Black Tony has a long record of either being late or just not showing up to work altogether. However, his latest personal PTO day costed him both a visit from his new “love interest” and some free Chic-Fil-A!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

To hear them go at it is truly an eye-watering experience, and of course Black Tony made sure to get the last word in all from the comfort of, well, he could be anywhere knowing how outlandish his excuses can get!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Watch Black Tony and his “baby girl” go at it over the air below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Tony’s New “Love Interest” Tried To Surprise Him At Work, But Where’s He At?! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com