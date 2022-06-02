LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Amid a week filled with unimaginable tragedy at the hands of separate mass shootings in America, another one has just occurred in Tulsa, Oklahoma after a gunman killed at least four people and then himself on the St. Francis Hospital campus earlier today.

Tulsa PD has been giving updates via Facebook (seen above) to keep people aware of the latest information in this developing situation. Police Captain Richard Meulenberg says his team has been treating this as a “catastrophic scene,” having gone through multiple floors to clear the premises that had “hundreds of rooms and hundreds of people within the building.”

More information below, via Oklahoma’s KOCO 5 News:

“At 4:52 p.m., police received a call of an active shooter at the Natalie Building at St. Francis Hospital, near 61st and Yale. Officers arrived at the scene at 4:56 p.m. and heard gunshots on the second floor.

Police found the victims and the shooter on the second floor at 5:01 p.m. They later confirmed that four civilians were killed and the suspect died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims or the shooter.

Police said the suspect had a rifle and a handgun.”

Some reports have suggested a fifth victim is also in critical condition, but new information is still coming in by the minute. Authorities are asking families to meet at Memorial High School, west of LaFortune Park, for a reunification site.

Our prayers are with all who’ve lost someone in this tragic incident in Tulsa, and we can only pray at this point that we aren’t witnessing the beginning of a new morbid trend.

Gunman Kills Himself & At Least 4 Others In Tulsa Hospital Shooting was originally published on blackamericaweb.com