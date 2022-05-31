1 Dead, 2 Injured In High School Graduation Shooting At Xavier University

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Xavier University is known for a lot of prominent things, from being the only Catholic HBCU to having notable alumni like New Orleans’ first Black female mayor LaToya Cantrell and SuperSonics legend Slick Watts.

Sadly, the 97-year-old HBCU will also be remembered for a horrific shooting outside of the school’s Convocation Center on May 31 that left one woman dead and two injured following a graduation ceremony for Morris Jeff High School.

WDSU 6 confirmed that an elderly woman died as a result of the shooting, with two men who were also struck suffering non-fatal injuries. In addition to multiple guns being retrieved at the scene, NOPD also was able to detain a handful of people connected to the melee which allegedly started over an argument between two women.

More information below, via FOX 8:

“The age and identity of the slain woman were not immediately disclosed, and NOPD Deputy Supt. Christopher Goodly said he could not confirm that she was the grandmother of a graduating student. Goodly also did not disclose the age of the two wounded males, but said their injuries were to the leg and shoulder, respectively, and not considered life-threatening.

Goodly said at least three people have been detained for questioning but no arrests had been made as of 1:10 p.m.

Goodly described the incident as a ‘senseless act of violence,’ which began with an argument between two females whose ages were not disclosed. Their argument in the parking lot rapidly escalated until guns were drawn and shots fired, he said. The elderly woman struck was believed to be an innocent bystander.

‘This unfortunate incident did not have to happen,’ Goodly said.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot outside Convocation Center, used as the venue for numerous high school graduation ceremonies each spring. Witnesses told Fox 8 that anywhere from 5-12 gunshots rang out.”

This incident follows a negative trend of violence at Xavier University, the last situation occurring just 11 days ago at George Washington Carver High School’s graduation that saw chairs being thrown in addition to a flurry of punches. For the sake of young developing minds everywhere, we hope the violence comes to an end very soon.

