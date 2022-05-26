Trina Celebrates Her 4th Annual ‘Trina Day’ In Miami

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Trina walked so that The City Girls could run. The Miami native has always put on for her city, and now she has her our personal day to prove it.

On May 14th, The Diamond Princess celebrated her 4th annual “Trina Day” in the city that she calls home, Miami, Florida. She spent the day surrounded by city officials, fans, friends, family and fans.

“I love my city I love everything about Miami this is the city that raised me this is where I got my start in real estate and in music. It’s only right that on my day that I give the fans something to celebrate I give the city and fans exactly what they have given me which is love. We have good food, good vibes and it’s all Miami.”

The Mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez gladly honored the Liberty City Native for all of her contributions to her city.

“There are not enough words in the vocabulary to express our deep appreciation for everything you’ve done for this community. Never forgetting about this community. The one that loves you, that will always love you and will always take care of you as you’ve always taken care of us,” Suarez said.

Trina’s mother receives an award

Not only did the Diamond Princess receive the Key to the City of Miami, the mayor also honored Trina’s biggest hero, her mother Vernessa Taylor who in 2019 loss her battle to cancer. She received an award that made Trina Day extra special this year.

“Nobody will ever understand how I feel when it comes to my mother. She was my hero, she was my best friend and she was my everything. So, have the mayor honor her was the biggest surprise of the day and definitely brought me to tears. She is the reason why I’m here; she is the reason why I’m so Miami because she was so Miami. So, this is our day,” she said.

