Watch Your Step! Local Seashore Warns Beachgoers of Debris

If you’re planning on having a beach day for the Memorial Day weekend, be careful! One local seashore is warning folks to watch their step!

Representatives for the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, which stretches from Bodie Island to Ocracoke Island on North Carolina’s outer banks, are encouraging visitors to wear hard-soled shoes on the beach between Rodanthe and Salvo. This warning is due to a heightened risk of injury from washed-up debris from two homes collapsing on May 10, according to CBS affiliate WNCT.

While most of the large debris has been cleaned up through several beach cleanup efforts, miles of smaller debris remain in the sand. That means beachgoers much be on the lookout for exposed nails, splintered wood, and other debris that could spell trouble for those without hard-soled shoes.

As if THAT wasn’t enough, there’s also erosion at the Buxton Beach Access that has exposed PVC pipes and other previously underground items associated with decommissioned military facilities in the area. The good news is that the Seashore is fully aware of the situation, and they are currently working on cutting the pipes and removing as much of the exposed debris as possible.