WEN 2022 Featured Performer: Erica Campbell

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Erica Campbell has released two solo albums as well as seven albums with her sister as part of the dynamic duo “Mary Mary.” Campbell has received numerous awards and accolades. Her debut solo album “Help” won a 2015 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album as well as eight Stellar Awards. Campbell is the host of the nationally syndicated radio show “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” which can be heard weekdays 6 am-10 am EST in about 40 markets (including Raleigh) while ministering internationally.

Erica Campbell is the author of the book “More Than Pretty: Doing the Soul Work that Uncovers Your True Beauty”, which is available now. In the book, Campbell speaks to women of all shapes and sizes, demonstrating that true beauty is found not in external appearances, but in celebrating the person God made you to be.

Campbell is married to Grammy Award-winning producer and pastor of California Worship Center, Warryn Campbell II, and they have three children — Krista, Warryn III, and Zaya. Her compelling song “Positive” is available on all digital outlets for streaming and download. Be sure to connect with Erica Campbell on social media at @imEricaCampbell.