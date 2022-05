WEN 2022 Featured Performer: Raheem DeVaughn

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Although some have compared his smooth vocals to the likes of music legends such as D’Angelo and Donny Hathaway, all while having the swag of a modern-day Marvin Gaye, Raheem DeVaughn has carved out his own place amongst R&B royalty as the “Love King” of the Neo-Soul universe. Raheem’s impressive career has been a living testimony to the benefits of dedication and commitment. Now entering his third decade at the top of the industry, Raheem’s raw talent has led his loyal fan base on an incredible musical journey ever since his soulful voice found the ears of the masses on his debut album, The Love Experience, in 2005.

So much for a sophomore slump – DeVaughn followed up the initial success of his debut album by topping it with his second project, Love Behind the Melody in 2008. The album, which featured classic hits such as the Grammy-nominated “Woman” and “Customer” was one of the most critically acclaimed albums of the year and launched Raheem into superstardom – reaching number one on the Top 10 R&B/Hip-Hop albums chart and peaking at number 5 on the US Billboard 200 chart. In addition to the amazing response, Love Behind The Melody yielded two BET Award wins and two Grammy nominations.

Since then, the self-proclaimed “R&B hippie neo-soul rockstar” has produced other gold standard albums, including the critically acclaimed release titled The Love & War Masterpiece in 2010, which earned a Grammy Nomination for Best R&B Album in 2011.

Following the release, Raheem decided to become an independent artist. In 2013, he released A Place Called Loveland, which garnered notable singles, “Love Connection” and “Maker Of Love,” in collaboration with Boney James.

In 2015, Raheem returned with the well-received Love Sex Passion album. The album featured fan favorites and chart-topping singles such as “Queen,” “Temperatures Rising,” and “All I Know (My Heart).”

Still going stronger than ever, the gifted singer/songwriter has been in high demand – releasing his sixth and seventh studio albums, respectively, Decade of a Love King, in October 2018 and The Love Reunion, nine months later – each featuring their own smash Billboard hit singles, “Don’t Come Easy” and “Just Right,” (Top 5 and Top 10, respectively). Both records gave Raheem’s fans more of his vintage, smooth sound while providing a new collection of timeless, sexy bedroom anthems for couples everywhere.

In addition, due to the triumphs of the albums and their smash hit singles, Raheem DeVaughn landed at #7 on the Top 10 Most Played Urban AC Artists for 2019, ranking as the #1 male Independent Urban AC Artist Of The Year, according to Mediabase. He also was recently nominated for Outstanding Male Artist at the NAACP Image Awards in March 2019.

In 2020, The Love King of R&B, Raheem DeVaughn joined SRG/ILS Group as the new Director of A&R. The current state of civil and social unrest during the middle of a global pandemic has inspired Raheem to respond. He has always shared the sentiment that music must reflect the times. Therefore, he has collaborated with the notable producer collective known as The Colleagues to present his 8th Studio Release, titled What A Time To Be In Love. The lead single titled, “Marvin Used To Say,” honors the vision of one of his musical influences and those fighting for social equality.

Raheem is a man of action and of the people. He recognizes the need to reflect on the change he wants to see. Raheem has become world-renowned for his philanthropy efforts as much as his work behind the mic. While today’s social climate has just now begun to influence some to get involved with promoting change, Raheem’s charity work has been serving as an instrument of hope and empowerment for years. In 2011, the District Of Columbia recognized and awarded Raheem DeVaughn the Key To The City for his commitment to service. In 2014, he founded The LoveLife

Foundation – a foundation dedicated to improving lives through social, educational, and wellness development. Within, as well as outside of LoveLife, Raheem believes in and fights for causes dealing with issues related to women’s rights, domestic violence prevention, education, and HIV/AIDS awareness in partnership with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) among others. Raheem and The LoveLife Foundation sprang into action during the global COVID-19 pandemic by feeding first responders throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. In addition, he collaborated with legendary rappers, Darryl McDaniels aka DMC of Run DMC, and Doug E. Fresh on a song, appropriately titled “Behind The Mask,” as part of the Hip Hop Public Health initiative to encourage the use of masks to stop the spread of the pandemic.

Undeniable talent. Selfless Service. Unconditional Love. Like love, Raheem believes that music is a vibration to elevate the consciousness of the listener. As he operates from a place of authenticity, Raheem is and will continue to be an inspiration to people across the globe.