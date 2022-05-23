The TIME100 Most Influential List Was Announced And A Lot Of Our Faves Made The Cut

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

One of my personal life goals is to land myself on the TIME100 Most Influential List. It is an honor to affect the world in such a powerful way, and it’s always great to watch barrier-breaking people receive their flowers for shifting the various industries that make up this world.

The TIME100 includes surprising pairings of the list members and the guest contributors TIME selects to write about them. The nineteenth annual list features Michelle Obama on Oprah Winfrey, Denis Villeneuve on Zendaya, LeBron James on Quinta Brunson, Nas on Mary J Blige, and many more.

Mary J Blige – TIME100 Most Influential

Among the favorites to make the list is none other than musical icon, Mary J Blige. In a post to the publication’s Instagram page they wrote, “Mary J. Blige is one of the 100 most influential people of 2022.

“@therealmaryjblige carved out a lane for herself, and now she can feed the people more than just music,” writes @nas. “And I feel like she’s just getting started. She’s who we wanted her to be, and even more. She became who she’s supposed to be.”

Quinta Brunson – TIME100 Most Influential

Quinta Brunson was another favorite found on the list. The actress, comedian, writer, and producer has been grinding in the background since her “He got money” skit that went viral on social media. Now, the star is changing the game with her hit comedy series, Abbott Elementary.

“Quinta Brunson is more than a writer, producer, actor, and comedian. She’s a student and a master of her craft. A game changer in network television. Smart and funny as hell, in that order. She’s a Swiss Army knife that can—and does—do it all,” Lebron James said.

Jazmine Sullivan – TIME100 Most Influential

Vocal powerhouse Jazmine Sullivan has been receiving her flowers ever since the release of her EP, Heaux Tales. Since then, the collection of music has been in talks of becoming a short movie, a project Issa Rae has been tasked to work on.

“Sullivan has a lyrical vulnerability that makes you think she has been reading your journal. She is so deserving of her most recent Grammy win, along with acclaim and other accolades that have been an honor to witness. But the most exciting part of her recent career journey has been that Sullivan has allowed us to share in her journey to self-love, removing herself from the shadows of fear as we can clearly see in her 2021 album Heaux Tales,” Amber Riley said.

Oprah Winfrey – TIME100 Most Influential

What more can we say about cultural icon, Oprah Winfrey? Our forever First Lady Michelle Obama penned a beautiful tribute to the media powerhouse, in this year’s TIME100 Most Influential list.

“Whether she’s talking to pop stars, Presidents, schoolgirls, scholars—or she’s asking you about your life over a glass of wine in the living room—Oprah has always had that uncanny ability to open us up, to hear beyond our words, and to uncover a higher truth, to be vulnerable with us in a way that allows us to be vulnerable back…. When Oprah connects with something—a person, a book, a song, an idea—she makes sure to shine her light on it. She validates it. She anoints it… That’s why no matter where you go, everyone knows her name. And all of it makes me wonder: maybe her success isn’t rooted in the fact that she found a common denominator that unites us all. Maybe Oprah is our common denominator,” Obama said.

Issa Rae – TIME100 Most Influential

As an Issa Rae stan, I personally believe I could written her tribute post in my sleep. Since I missed the call from TIME, they tapped into Robin Thede, the next best person to accurately depict the talent of Rae.

“Issa Rae wasn’t born—she was handcrafted by God herself. Or she’s an alien with otherworldly powers. I’m not totally sure which, but how other than a touch of the supernatural can you explain someone who can truly do everything to perfection?

Issa is not only a prolific writer, a captivating actor and comedian, a profound leader, an efficacious producer, and a music mogul in the making (pauses to take a breath)—she’s also a consistently hilarious and loyal friend. For those of us lucky enough to know her, Issa is everything you want a person to be: kind, funny, down to earth,” Thede wrote

You can check out the TIME100 Most Influential list here.

The TIME100 Most Influential List Was Announced And A Lot Of Our Faves Made The Cut was originally published on hellobeautiful.com