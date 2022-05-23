Idris Elba Is A Wish Granting Djinn In ‘Three Thousand Years Of Longing’ Trailer

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

We feel like many women would love it if they could keep Idris Elba in a bottle all to themselves, but imagine the man was able to grant you three wishes as well. Women would go crazy.

That seems to be the premise for George Miller’s latest film, Three Thousand Years Of Longing starring Tilda Swinton as an unsuspecting scholar who stumbles upon a genie in a bottle played by Idris Elba. Once she accidentally releases him from his porcelain prison, Elba offers her three wishes but Swinton is all too familiar with the cautionary tales that come with wishes made by genies and monkey paws. Reluctant to make a wish, Swinton seems inclined to take Elba up on his offer and seemingly wish for love.

Throughout the trailer, we see different eras and multiple people experience some weird and interesting situations that may or may not be the result of Idris Elba’s genie granting these people what their hearts desire.

Either way, Three Thousand Years of Longing seems like a helluva trip.

Check out the trailer to the romance/comedy below, and let us know if you’ll be checking this out when it hits theaters this summer.

