LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Recently suicide has been on the rise among African-Americans and especially in teens and young adults. Some of the most common mental disorders we’re seeing are depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, and more.

Therapist Crystal Mullen-Johnson explains that most teens are affected by induced stress and difficulty coping with life resulting from depression and anxiety. Due to COVID, there has been a huge rise in suicide among black children stemming from depression, anxiety, and lacking ways of communication.

Watch the video to learn more information that could save a child’s life.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Therapist Crystal Mullen-Johnson Shares How To Detect Suicide Signs In Teens & Young Adults [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com