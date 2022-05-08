Happy Mother’s Day, Beauties

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Happy Mother’s Day!

Motherhood isn’t easy, but Black women sure make it look that way. We are selfless, resilient and the foundation of life — oh, what a burden to carry. Not every day is sunshine, and the rain reminds us to be grateful, but through it all, we are rewarded with a proximity to God and his divine power to create. On this day, the staff at HelloBeautiful wish you peace, good eats, and a day off (whatever that means to you).

