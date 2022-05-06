LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Raleigh News & Observer and WRAL.com have confirmed that another Shake Shack location is coming to the Triangle.

The NY-based fast food franchise, known as a champion of American burgers and shakes, is planning to open a location in Raleigh’s Village District next year, joining other popular eateries like The Flying Biscuit and Cape Fear Seafood Company. This will be Shake Shack’s ninth NC location, having made its debut in the Triangle in 2019 with its Waverly Place location in Cary.

Most recently, a Shake Shack concession counter opened inside the PNC Center last December. In addition to the Waverly Place location, a spot in Chapel Hill’s Eastgate Crossing is in the works, taking over the former Zoe’s Kitchen location.

Shake Shack to Open New Raleigh Location was originally published on hiphopnc.com