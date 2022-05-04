LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Xscape’s Tamika Scott is ready to share her talent of cooking with the world! The singer shared that cooking has always been a passion but the pandemic sparked her even more. Getting inspiration from her 92-year-old grandmother, Tamika shared she simply went back to her roots of working on a farm and working with real flavors. From drinks, desserts, and foods that will get you in the mood, she does it all!

Xscape is expected to go on tour soon, and according to Tamika, they’ll also be tapping into the reality TV lane once again. Hear this interview on all things southern taste and this funny story with her and Rickey.

EXCLUSIVE: Tamika Scott Talks Her Cookbook, Foods To Get You In The Mood, & Xscape’s Newest Reality TV Show was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com