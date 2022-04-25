LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Nene Leakes is filing a lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen due to a previous situation that she claims were racism in the workplace. She alleged that the network “maintains a corporate culture that is insensitive to Black talent and fosters racially offensive behavior that goes unpunished.”

In other news, there’s a new angle to the Will Smith Oscars slap now that Chris Rock’s mother has made a statement. Hear what she had to say in the Hot Spot.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Chris Rock’s Mom Responds To The Oscars Slap, ‘He Slapped All Of Us’ [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com