Fans Respond To T-Pain’s TikTok Rant About Low Ticket Sales To His Dallas Concert

T-Pain is upset at Dallas, Texas because the city isn’t showing up for his 2022 Road to Wiscansin Tour.
“On the tour we do a weekly tour update kind of thing, you know, and we send out this little spreadsheet of the percentages of tickets we’ve sold in each city,” T-Pain said in his video. “I got to tell you, man, there’s only one question: ‘What the f—, Dallas?’”
He showed that he’s only sold 26% of tickets for his May 18th show at The Factory in the Deep Ellum neighborhood.
“Dallas, what are you doing?! Y’all don’t fuck with me?!” he continued. “What did I do! Let me know what I did! What’s going on?!”
He continued, “I wore cowboy hats many times! I used to raise horses! I feel like I’m part of the city! I’ve worn a cowboy hat or two…regular cowboys and Dallas Cowboys!”
Earlier this morning, T-Pain was trending on Twitter along with “Deep Ellum” because fans began to respond to why they haven’t bought tickets.
Fans responded to the “Buy U a Drank” and “Bartender” performer letting him know that they don’t feel safe in Deep Ellum which promoted him to possibly change the location.
“Aight. So what I’m gathering from all the responses, is the spot they chose to put me in for my tour date in Dallas doesn’t have a super dope reputation, is that correct? Do I need to make them move the show to a different spot/city?” he tweeted.
Good thing he’s interacting with fans, maybe he will switch the location and raise his ticket sales.
