RHOP's Ashley Darby Announced Split From Husband Michael "We Have Decided to Separate"

Ashley Darby will definitely have a different storyline on this season’s Real Housewives Of Potomac.

The housewife announced that she and her husband Michael Darby have decided to separate after eight years.

“Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said ‘I do,’ we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward. Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate. We are aware that there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision. People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences. Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways,” she said in an exclusive statement to The Daily Dish. “We are now both at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures. We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together.”

She continued, “While our romantic bond is broken, we will always love and respect each other. We also know that true happiness can only be achieved by continuing to work together and putting our hearts and souls into raising our two beautiful boys, Dean and Dylan. They will always feel loved and supported, for they were truly created out of love. As this is a personal matter for us, we appreciate everyone who has been a part of our journey and ask for your continued support by respecting us as we go through this emotional situation.”

This news follows their rocky marriage troubles that began when Michael was accused of groping a cameraman while filming the franchise, cheating rumors that he denied, and flirting with some of the ladies’ husbands on the show.

The Darbys, Ashley, 33, and Michael, 62 have been on RHOP since the show was released in 2016 and have been married since 2014.  The two shared two children together,  sons Dean, 2, and Dylan, 1.

No word on when season seven of Potomac will return but it is expected to premiere sometime this summer.

Aside from being a fashionista and a mother, she's a community engagement manager for the K-12 Advocacy team for the United Negro College Fund. She's a graduate of Howard University and has a bachelor of science degree in biology and chemistry. The UNCF's website says that the housewife has a "passion for urban education and advocacy" which started when she was a tutor for public charter schools in Washington D.C. during her last years of college. In her career, she's worked impacting urban education and workforce readiness within the D.C. and Indianapolis, Indiana area.  We also get an introduction to her husband, Dre Davis who's she's been married to since 2018.  The couple has two children together, Jonas and Ava, and Dre has two children from his previous relationship, creating a blended family which she opened up about on social media. Her husband Dre is currently the Director of Talent and Influencer Relations of the content-sharing platform Fanbase. In an interview with Essence, he explained his goal with the platform stating, "I'm excited to be joining the Fanbase team and dive into the incredible work we're starting this year. Disparities in the social media landscape are nothing new but my hope is through Fanbase we innovate new ways that reverse the systemic problems many of these young creators, especially Black creators, face every day with monetization. With the support already coming in from big names across industries like Snoop Dogg [and others] we really are on the precipice of some important and impactful work ahead." On top of Fanbase, he's an active founder of Blue Alley Touring and spearheads Supergiant Records which manages artists like Keyshia Cole, The-Dream, G Herbo, and Polo G.

 

RHOP's Ashley Darby Announced Split From Husband Michael "We Have Decided to Separate"  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close