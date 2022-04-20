Don’t Miss Forest Fest This Weekend In Wake Forest

Join us along Festival Street (Owen Avenue) in downtown Wake Forest on Saturday, April 23, for Forest Fest! Presented by Wake Forest Downtown, Inc. in partnership with the Town of Wake Forest, the Wake Forest Guild of Artists, the Wake Forest Historical Museum, and the Wake Forest Farmers Market, this fun-filled event will feature:
-
Live entertainment under the main tent in Centennial Plaza
-
Wake Forest Guild of Artists Spring Art Market at Wake Forest Renaissance Centre, 405 S. Brooks St.
-
Tree Seedling Giveaway in the Town Hall parking lot, 301 S. Brooks St.
-
Wake Forest Farmers Market extended hours 8am – 2pm
-
Historic Downtown Walking Tours from the Wake Forest Historical Museum
-
Food options from Longleaf Swine BBQ, Buoy Bowls, Not Just A Fry Guy, Lumpy’s Ice Cream and Gabi’s Grounds Coffee
-
Game area for all ages to enjoy
-
Vendors include Buff City Soap, Forest Blooms, Wake Forest Historical Museum Store, Wake Forest Baptist Church, Watson Family Literacy, and Wild Birds Unlimited.
-
Educational booths and activities include Heritage High School Future Farmers of America, North Carolina Composting Council, Northeast Community Coalition, Sierra Club, Wake Forest Fire Department with appearance by K-9 member, Marshall, from 11am-12pm, Wake Forest Garden Club, Wake Forest Public Works & Engineering, and Wake Forest Woman’s Club.
