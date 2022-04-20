Local
Don't Miss Forest Fest This Weekend In Wake Forest

Wake Forest July 3

Source: Victoria McGraw / Radio One Digital

Join us along Festival Street (Owen Avenue) in downtown Wake Forest on Saturday, April 23, for Forest Fest! Presented by Wake Forest Downtown, Inc. in partnership with the Town of Wake Forest, the Wake Forest Guild of Artists, the Wake Forest Historical Museum, and the Wake Forest Farmers Market, this fun-filled event will feature:

  • Live entertainment under the main tent in Centennial Plaza

  • Wake Forest Guild of Artists Spring Art Market  at Wake Forest Renaissance Centre, 405 S. Brooks St.

  • Tree Seedling Giveaway in the Town Hall parking lot, 301 S. Brooks St.

  • Wake Forest Farmers Market extended hours 8am – 2pm

  • Historic Downtown Walking Tours from the Wake Forest Historical Museum

  • Food options from Longleaf Swine BBQ, Buoy Bowls, Not Just A Fry Guy, Lumpy’s Ice Cream and Gabi’s Grounds Coffee

  • Game area for all ages to enjoy

    Vendors include Buff City Soap, Forest Blooms, Wake Forest Historical Museum Store, Wake Forest Baptist Church, Watson Family Literacy, and Wild Birds Unlimited.

  • Educational booths and activities include Heritage High School Future Farmers of America, North Carolina Composting Council, Northeast Community Coalition, Sierra Club, Wake Forest Fire Department with appearance by K-9 member, Marshall, from 11am-12pm, Wake Forest Garden Club, Wake Forest Public Works & Engineering, and Wake Forest Woman’s Club.

 

Marsha B plant mama

These 5 Plants Will Welcome Spring Vibes Into Your Home - And They're Low Maintenance

5 photos Launch gallery

These 5 Plants Will Welcome Spring Vibes Into Your Home - And They're Low Maintenance

Continue reading These 5 Plants Will Welcome Spring Vibes Into Your Home – And They’re Low Maintenance

These 5 Plants Will Welcome Spring Vibes Into Your Home - And They're Low Maintenance

[caption id="attachment_3603997" align="alignnone" width="809"] Source: Ambitious Shooters / Ambitious Shooters[/caption] My plant journey began in 2020 in the middle of a global pandemic. After being stuck in the house for months on end, I began to go for walks every day to experience fresh air and have some human interaction. Facebook groups became a hub of information, so when a local hardware store posted that they were open and selling masks, I decided to make that my next destination. At the time, approved face coverings were few and far between. The prices of masks were inflated on Amazon.com and Walmart.com. And if you tried to purchase them in stores, they were sold out with no telling when they'd return. Little did I know my trip to the hardware store would spark one of the most healthiest obsessions I've ever grown. That day, I picked up a box of masks, Clorox disinfectant spray, and a baby pothos plant. https://www.instagram.com/reel/CbP5bAYtEy1/ That one plant multiplied to over 50 babies that have taken over my apartment. People are usually impressed by my green thumb, and then they follow up with the question, "What plants can I get that are low maintenance?" Aka, what plants are absolutely hard to kill? Spring is for blooming, which means it's the best time to add some greenery to your living space. If you're a novice to the plant-mom life, then I'm here to share some of my knowledge. The right amount of sunlight, a consistent watering schedule, and genuine love for your babies birth an effective formula for long-living plants. Here are five low-maintenance plants that you can welcome to your home this spring.

 

 

Forest Fest , Wake Forest

