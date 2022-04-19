Local
Don’t Miss The Earth Day Festival In Durham This Weekend!

Enjoy a day filled with an eclectic mix of music, food, hands-on environmental education activities and much more!

Durham Earth Day Festival

Sunday, April 24, 2022

12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Durham Central Park, 501 Foster Street

All activities are free! Food and Earth Day Market goods are available for purchase.

Rain or shine!

Earth Day Festival Highlights

Earth Day Market

Festival goers will enjoy a showcase of environmentally friendly businesses and organizations sharing information and resources with the community. Attendees will browse and shop from our local, hand-made green goods, crafts and visit the stage to hear and see more…

Way to Go Durham’s Sustainable Transportation Expo

New to the Earth Day Festival this year is the sustainable transportation expo brought to you by the City’s Department of Transportation and Bike Durham! Come out to see GoDurham’s new electric bus and learn how to maneuver a bike on and off the bus’s bike rack! You can also take a test ride on an electric-assist bike or scooter! Our booths will also feature a traffic garden, a miniature world of streets for children to teach them about road safety and interactions. Be sure to visit our booths to learn more about sustainable modes of transportation and project updates to prepare you for your commutes across the Bull City.

Valet Bicycle Parking and Check-Ups

Members of Durham’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission and Bike Durham will host a valet bicycle parking service.  Located near the corner of Foster and Hunt streets – it’s like a coat check for bicycles. Cyclists are issued tickets in exchange for their bikes, and volunteers store them in a secure enclosure for free.  Bike mechanics will also be on site to check your bike for safety and teach how to change a flat tire.

Zero-Waste Project

Festival goers and vendors will go green when they dispose of their waste at the Zero waste stations. Each station will have areas to sort, recycle, reuse, compost, and trade materials. “It’s easy being green” with the Zero-Waste project for a trash-free festival.

H20 2 Go

BYOB – Bring your own bottle for water refills! Don’t forget to bring your refillable water bottle! The Durham H2O 2 Go Hydration Station will be on site offering fresh drinking water to event attendees.

Family Fun Zone

Kids will have a blast while engaging with the natural world!  Featuring hands-on activities from the Music Explorium, Museum of Life & Science, Schoolhouse of Wonder, and Durham Parks and Recreation.  Also included will be the Bookmobile of Durham and Face Painting.

Book Giveaway and Registration

The Durham County Library will be on site with their awesome Bookmobile. Participants can take advantage of this mobile service, where they can register and even receive a free book. Get your very own library card on site!

Earth Day Parade

Participants can make their own parade percussion instruments and dress up as their favorite plant or animal. The parade line up begins at 2:15 p.m.  The parade starts at 2:30 p.m. sharp!

Free Document Shredding

12 p.m.-3 p.m. | Located at 412 Morris St.

Shred Ace will provide services for shredding documents. Bring your paper documents to our drive through area. We will be set up to collect your materials. These services are free and open to the public.

Each attendee will be limited to 2 file size boxes of papers that can fit into a standard size trunk.

Items that CAN be shredded

  • Office paper (any color)
  • Manila folders
  • Envelopes (these do not need to be opened or emptied)
  • Receipts
  • Staples
  • Paper Clips
  • Rubber Bands
  • Binder Clips
  • Spiral Notebooks
  • Hanging Folders

Items that CANNOT be shredded

  • 3-ring Binders
  • X-Rays
  • Garbage of any kind
  • Newspapers
  • Credit cards
  • CDs
  • Cardboard
  • Magazines
  • Telephone books
  • Hardcover books

Earth Day Festival Performances

Time Performer
12 p.m. Welcome
12:05 p.m. The Insomniacs (Alternative Rock)
1:15 p.m. Earth Day Education Demo: Climate Change and the Eno

Speaker: Audrey Vaughn, Eno River Association, AmeriCorps Environmental Educator 
1:30 p.m. West Street Band (Variety Rock)
2:30 p.m. Earth Day Parade with Bulltown Strutters (New Orleans Style)
3:10 p.m. Earth Day Education Demo: Urban Heat Islands in Durham

Speaker: Tobin Freid, Sustainability Manager, Durham County Government 
3:25 p.m. Earth Day Education Demo: Climate Activism

Speaker: Glen Gonzalez, Earth/Environmental Science, Southern School of Energy & Sustainability 
3:30 p.m. Crucial Fiya (Reggae)

Performance schedule subject to change. Learn more about the Earth Day Festival Performers and Speakers.

Earth Day Festival Emcee

The 2022 Earth Day Festival Emcee is ABC11 Eyewitness News First Alert Weather Team Member, Kweilyn Murphy.

Vendor Information

All vendor spots have been filled for the 2022 Durham Earth Day Festival. If you have any questions, contact Kristin Perez, Special Events Coordinator, at 919-560-4355 or by email.

Volunteer

Learn more about our Earth Day Festival volunteer opportunities through ivolunteer.

Event Cancellation Information

Events may be canceled in the case of severe inclement weather.

  • Call the weather line at 919-560-4636 and press Number 8 for the status of the event.
  • Visit Facebook and / or Twitter

Event Contact

For event information, email Kristin Perez or call 919-560-4355.

