Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

DJ Kay Slay Dies After a 4- Month COVID-19 Battle

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Hot 97 Who's Next

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

New York Great, DJ Kay Slay has died after a four-month battle of fighting Covid-19.

Wack 100 was the first to reveal that DJ Kay Slay was battling COVID back in January. While the hip hop mogul was placed on a ventilator, it was just a few days ago that Wack gave an update with Kay Slay still fighting. Wack said in a comment, “UPDATE‼ @djkayslay still fighting,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday (April 14). “He’s been off the #ECMO machine for couple weeks now. Let’s continue our prayers as our brother continues to fight.”
Sadly, the legendary Hip Hop veteran died on Easter Sunday (April 17), at 55 years old. 

“Hip Hop lost a real gem,” Van Silk quoted. “My dear brother is gone. I’ve known him since he was 16 years old. He was my little brother. I introduced him to many and we did a lot of things together. We last talked December because we were finishing up the 200 rolling deep project. He was gonna do his video part with MC Sha-Rock.”

“From the mixtapes to helping him launch Straight Stuntin‘ magazine and the whole What The Science project, the world not only lost a real dedicated person to the culture of Hip Hop but a source of bridging the gap in Hip Hop. I’m gonna miss my little brother.”

Kay Slay served as a DJ on Sirius XM at the time of his passing.

Hip Hop took a big lost this Easter weekend. Our prayers  go out to DJ Kay Slay’s family and friends.

RELATED: Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

 

DJ Kay Slay Dies After a 4- Month COVID-19 Battle  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
32 items

Verzuz: Mary Mary And BeBe & CeCe Winans…

 5 hours ago
04.18.22

Black Maternal Health Organizing Extends Beyond One Week

 5 hours ago
04.18.22

Natural Hair Guru Felicia Leatherwood’s Ultimate Tips For…

 6 hours ago
04.18.22

DJ Kay Slay Dies After a 4- Month…

 12 hours ago
04.18.22

Shots Fired At SC Mall Ahead Of Easter

 2 days ago
04.16.22

Abortion Bans Interfere With Bodily Autonomy and Self-Determination

 2 days ago
04.16.22

‘Bad Boys’ Director Says Sony “Had No Faith”…

 4 days ago
04.15.22

The Graceful Life Of Terrence Howard

 4 days ago
04.15.22
20 items

ASAP Rocky Allegedly Cheats On Rihanna With Fenty…

 4 days ago
04.15.22

Actress Molly Shannon Details “Relentless” Sexual Harassment By…

 4 days ago
04.15.22
Close