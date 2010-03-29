Service Set For Teen Killed Crossing Road

VIA: WNCN.COM

A memorial service is set for a Durant Road Middle School student who was killed Friday while trying to cross Durant Road in Raleigh.

Lindsey Fesmire, 14, was killed after she and a friend, Krista Carcaterra, 13, were crossing Durant Road and were hit by a vehicle.

Carcaterra was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries.

Police said they were running across the road and were not using a crosswalk.

Durant Road Middle School Principal Ian Solomon said a memorial service for Fesmire will be held Monday at 4 p.m. inside Bayleaf Baptist Church, 12200 Bayleaf Church Road in Raleigh.

Solomon also posted a message on the school’s Web site saying the school will hold a candlelight vigil at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on the school’s football field.

