CLOSE
Local
Home

Service Set For Teen Killed Crossing Road

0 reads
Leave a comment

VIA: WNCN.COM

A memorial service is set for a Durant Road Middle School student who was killed Friday while trying to cross Durant Road in Raleigh.

Lindsey Fesmire, 14, was killed after she and a friend, Krista Carcaterra, 13, were crossing Durant Road and were hit by a vehicle.

Carcaterra was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries.

Police said they were running across the road and were not using a crosswalk.

Durant Road Middle School Principal Ian Solomon said a memorial service for Fesmire will be held Monday at 4 p.m. inside Bayleaf Baptist Church, 12200 Bayleaf Church Road in Raleigh.

Solomon also posted a message on the school’s Web site saying the school will hold a candlelight vigil at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on the school’s football field.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 5 mins ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 1 hour ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 1 hour ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 2 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 2 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 2 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 3 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 4 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 5 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 5 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close