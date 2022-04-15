Tea Party: Cardi B & Offset Talk Marriage, Blending Their Family, And Reveals Their Son’s Name

Cardi B. and Offset are glowing and showing off their family. The couple just revealed their son’s name on social media yesterday and broke the internet. On top of that, they graced the cover of Essence magazine with their children together and Offset’s children from previous relationships. They opened up about their marriage and the troubles they had at the beginning and how they became closer.
In other news, Garcelle Beauvais opened up about dating Will Smith, Magic Mike drama, and more. Though Gary is out, we’ve still got the tea.
Happy Birthday Mama: A Look Back At Cardi B’s Finest Fashion & Family Moments [Pics]
1. Cardi & The Fam at Teyana Taylor's "The Album" Listening PartySource:Getty 1 of 30
2. "A Romantic Gangsta"
3. Vewtopia Music Festival 2020Source:Getty 3 of 30
4. A Growing Family
5. 2020 NBA All-Star GameSource:Getty 5 of 30
6. Cardi & Kulture at Teyana Taylor's "The Album" Listening PartySource:Getty 6 of 30
7. Hawks vs Nets After PartySource:Getty 7 of 30
8. Chaos Tuesday NightsSource:Getty 8 of 30
9. Offset Birthday CelebrationSource:Getty 9 of 30
10. 63rd Annual GRAMMY AwardsSource:Getty 10 of 30
11. The 63rd Annual Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 11 of 30
12. BET Awards 2021Source:Getty 12 of 30
13. 2021 Hot 97 Summer JamSource:Getty 13 of 30
14. Spotted In New York CitySource:Getty 14 of 30
15. Paris Fashion WeekSource:Getty 15 of 30
16. Celebrity Sightings In ParisSource:Getty 16 of 30
17. Love In ParisSource:Getty 17 of 30
18. European VibesSource:Getty 18 of 30
19. Back to BlackSource:Getty 19 of 30
20. Cardi B X Reebok ‘Let Me Be… In My World’ Capsule CollectionSource:Courtesy of Reebok 20 of 30
21. Lovers in ParisSource:Getty 21 of 30
22. Kate Moss High Jewelry Fashion ShowSource:Getty 22 of 30
23. Drip DifferentSource:Getty 23 of 30
24. A Queen with Her Princess
25. BALENCIAGASource:Getty 25 of 30
26. Kulture Birthday Party
27. Love Them!Source:Getty 27 of 30
28. Cardi B Pregnancy RevealSource:AB+DM 28 of 30
29. Fly AF
30. Still A Bronx Girl At Heart
Tea Party: Cardi B & Offset Talk Marriage, Blending Their Family, And Reveals Their Son’s Name was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com