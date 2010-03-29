CLOSE
Town Now Calls Good Friday ‘Celebration of Spring’

VIA: WQAD.COM

With the Lenten season winding down, Davenport is creating bad feelings about Good Friday.
Bill Edmond and other city council members are upset over the city’s change to the religious holiday.

“The civil rights commission has decided we can no longer call it Good Friday. We have to call it ‘Celebrating Spring’, and I was dumbfounded. I thought, ‘What?”

Members of the council didn’t vote on the decision. They didn’t even know about it, until an article published in the Quad City Times last week.

“I said you’re telling us this now? The city council was never approached. We’re getting blindsided with this,” said Edmonds.

Instead, the city sent out a release announcing the new, “Celebration of Spring.”

