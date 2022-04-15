Welcome Wave Set Cephus to the family!
Cardi B. and Offset have finally announced the name and revealed their 7-month-old son to the world. Wave was born on Setempber 4, making him their second child together. He was introduced to the world with a photo of him in a fur coat and an iced-out chain with what looks like a Baby Shark on a wave.
Mama Cardi revealed on Twitter that Offset came up with the name and she was immediately sold.
“When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME !” she said on Twitter showing off the baby’s chain.
Cardi and Offset have their 3-year-old daughter Kulture together and Offset has three children from previous relationships, daughter Kalea, 7, and sons Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12.
Cardi B. & Offset Reveals Their Son’s Name & Shows First Photo was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com