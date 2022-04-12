Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Desperate To Win Brian Kemp Approves Permitless Carry

Considering Kemp went viral in 2018 for an ad where he pointed a gun at a young man, it’s not surprising he would back this legislation for political points. 

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Georgia Governor Kemp, RNC Hold Press Conference On Election Integrity Law

Source: Megan Varner / Getty

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is trying to get re-elected at all costs, even if it means sacrificing the safety and well-being of his constituents. Considering Kemp went viral in 2018 for an ad where he pointed a gun at a young man, it’s not surprising he would back this legislation for political points. 

No longer Trump’s favorite, Kemp is reaching for any gimmick to maintain his lead in the upcoming elections. And despite claims that this is about protecting Georgian’s constitutional rights, unlike voting rights, the right to own and use a gun hasn’t been under attack. 

The move also comes just hours after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted about the need for “good people” with guns and how that might have prevented the shooting on the subway in New York. Newsflash, New York City pays thousands of “good people” with guns to patrol the subways and Tuesday’s shooting still happened. 

Georgia is not the first state or the tenth state to enact “constitutional carry.” The new law makes Georgia the 25th state to enact permitless concealed carry.  

As reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, most Georgia voters previously polled do not support the law. This includes 54 percent of those identifying as Republicans. Kemp claimed it was necessary because of the “challenging times,” not caring about the mixed message being sent to the public. (Read the full article here).  

Also, claiming to be worried about “crime” while sending the message that it’s ok to shoot first and ask later just creates more potential crime. People think that having a gun means they can use the gun, like the men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery, will cause greater harm in communities across the state. 

But the good news is people will still have to undergo a background check when dealing with a licensed gun dealer. There is no requirement for background checks when buying from a private seller, such as at a gun show.  

And despite claiming that this was necessary to protect people’s right to bear arms, Georgia has pretty lenient gun laws. Giffords, the gun violence group founded by former Rep. Gabrielle Gifford pointed out the law comes a year after eight people including six Asian women were murdered in the Atlanta metro area by a single gunman. 

The former congresswoman was shot 11 years ago during a constituent event spurring her fight for gun rights. Georgia previously received an F on a scorecard released by the Giffords Law Center.

Responding to the news on Twitter, Georgia Democratic nominee for governor Stacey Abrams tweeted that over 5,000 people were previously denied permits under existing law. 

According to the Valdosta Times, Democratic state Sen. Elena Parent cited the stat based on state superior court records. Earlier news reports also show Republican state senators invoking Ukrainian citizens currently taking up arms as a rationalization for passing constitutional carry.  

During a Tuesday press conference, state Rep. Kimberly Alexander said Kemp ignored the will of communities, law enforcement and gun violence victims. She said Kemp traded “lives for votes.”

“Kemp’s decision to fold to the pressure from Trump and Perdue is all about his own political survival — but what about the survival of gun violence victims? This year, the youngest gun violence victim was just six months old,” Alexander said. “It’s shameful the governor has stooped this low to support his re-election campaign. But what else can we expect from a typical political hack with no conviction?”

The law does not change where guns are permitted or who is allowed to own a gun. People looking to carry their concealed weapons in another state will still have to undergo the permitting process, including a background check, fingerprinting, and a $75 fee. There is no training requirement or anything of that nature involved in gun ownership in Georgia. 

“Tragically, communities across Georgia will likely experience the harmful effects of gun violence even more so with the signing of this reckless bill,” said Sean Holihan, state legislative director at Giffords. “Instead of focusing on protecting Georgians, Governor Kemp has made it his mission to pass reckless laws in the middle of a wave of gun violence affecting the Peach State from Calhoun to Cairo. Instead of passing effective laws, like strengthened background checks, Governor Kemp has eliminated protections that help prevent people who can’t pass a background check from being able to carry hidden loaded weapons in public spaces.

 SEE ALSO:  

Gov. Brian Kemp Pushing For Looser Gun Laws As Data Shows Black People Are Shot The Most 

Brian Kemp Spreads Public Health Disinformation In References To Nonexistent AIDS Vaccine 

5 Times Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Failed Georgians 

Police killings 2020

125 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

123 photos Launch gallery

125 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 124 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

125 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 9:20 p.m. ET, April 10, 2022 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. But it has been a quick resumption of police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police Patrick Lyoya's family demanded the Grand Rapids police department release video footage showing his killing. The 26-year-old was killed on April 4 during an alleged "routine" traffic stop. As previously reported by NewsOne, Peter Lyoya, Patrick's father, spoke to the outlet M-Live via his interpreter Israel Siku. "I don't know what to do because I am confused. I want justice for Patrick," the elder Lyoya said. "I want people to see the way my son was killed. I want the entire world to see how my son was executed." The Lyoya family moved from the  Democratic Republic of Congo to the United States seven years ago in search of a better life. M-Live reported Michigan State Police showed Patrick's father a brief clip of the fatal shooting. The grieving father claimed that the officer shot Lyoya in the back of the head as he lay on the ground face down. (Read the full article here). An unidentified Grand Rapids police officer pulled Lyoya over to conduct a traffic stop on April 4 around 8 a.m., after officials claimed the young man was driving a vehicle with an unregistered license plate. According to M-Live, the Grand Rapids Police Department placed the officer on administrative leave pending the internal investigation. Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack previously condemned the shooting on Facebook, calling it "an execution."  "Gun violence by my community or by the police will not be tolerated. This man was murdered in a way that I cannot accept," he added. Patrick Lyoya's name joins a long list of too many other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford, and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

Desperate To Win Brian Kemp Approves Permitless Carry  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest

Desperate To Win Brian Kemp Approves Permitless Carry

 5 hours ago
04.12.22

Black Maternal Health Week 2022 Kicks Off With…

 1 day ago
04.12.22

Texas Abortion Case Spotlights Harm From Criminalization

 2 days ago
04.11.22

NFL Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dead At 24

 4 days ago
04.09.22

Amara La Negra Welcomes Her Twin Girls In…

 5 days ago
04.08.22

White Man Fatally Beats Black Neighbor With Shovel

 5 days ago
04.08.22

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Her Fan Girl Moment…

 7 days ago
04.06.22

Biden Extends Student Loan Repayment Pause Through August

 1 week ago
04.05.22

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Fresh Face…

 1 week ago
04.05.22

Naturi Naughton And Xavier ‘Two’ Lewis Tied The…

 1 week ago
04.05.22
Close